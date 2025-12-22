Kolkata Metro Extends Christmas Eve Services for Convenience

Kolkata Metro is making Christmas travel more convenient by extending its late-night services on the Blue Line, stretching from Dakshineswar to Shahid Khudiram. Official announcements confirmed on Monday indicate an extended schedule.

The last train on Christmas Eve will leave Shahid Khudiram at 10:30 pm heading for Dumdum, while the ultimate service from Dakshineswar is set to depart at 10:23 pm. These changes mark a shift from the usual 9:33 pm last departure for the Dakshineswar-bound route.

Christmas Day will see the first train on the Blue Line at 6:50 am, with a total of 224 services running throughout the day. Comparatively, the Green Line will operate 201 services for the day, slightly fewer than the regular 228 on working days.