Maratha Quota Activist Leads Major Protest in Mumbai

Amid heightened anticipation, the Maratha community in Maharashtra has converged in large numbers at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Azad Maidan, ahead of a significant protest organized by activist Manoj Jarange Patil. Known for his leadership in the Maratha reservation movement, Patil is set to lead another demonstration from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm on Friday, with official clearance from Mumbai Police.

Responding to the expected influx, authorities have deployed extra police forces in and around CSMT to maintain public order. Jarange Patil, recognized for his dedication to Maratha reservation advocacy, has called for peaceful protest and encouraged dialogue with authorities over the community's reservation demands.

The Maratha movement, under Patil's leadership, has seen various protest rallies and hunger strikes across Maharashtra, particularly targeting the 2024 state elections. Patil advocates for Kunbi caste certificates for Marathas, state-sponsored education, and job reservation. Recent legislative efforts included a proposed 10 per cent reservation cap, though previously contested by the Supreme Court.

In a decade-long bid for Maratha rights, the state has introduced its third legislative attempt to secure Maratha reservations. These efforts, based on a study by the Maharashtra Backward Class Commission (MBCC), highlight the community's ongoing struggle for social and educational recognition.

The action is a follow-up to earlier efforts by various governments to address Maratha backwardness, notably after the Supreme Court's rejection of previous reservation measures. The Commission's report, detailing Maratha social struggles, advocates for a revival of earlier measures to extend educational and job quotas for the community.