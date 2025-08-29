Left Menu

Aleo-Manali Highway Closure Wreaks Havoc on Vegetable Supply Chain

The disruption of the Aleo-Manali National Highway due to heavy rains has severely affected vegetable transport in Himachal Pradesh. Distributors are facing increased costs and no profits. An urgent plea for road repairs has been issued as forecasts predict more rain, adding to the supply and distribution challenges.

29-08-2025
Visual of people transporting vegetables in Manali (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the aftermath of damaging rains in Himachal Pradesh, the vegetable supply chain is grappling with significant setbacks due to the closure of the Aleo-Manali National Highway. The critical route sustained damage, obstructing the flow of vegetables from Punjab and leading to soaring transportation costs for distributors.

Local distributor Ashish Sharma expressed the dire financial repercussions, highlighting that labor costs for transporting produce have surged without any profit margins. He emphasized the urgent need for road restoration to alleviate the transportation crisis, which began after the highway was blocked by floods on August 26.

The scenario is compounded by regulatory restrictions on price increases by the Sub-Divisional Magistrate, despite the rising costs. Sharma voiced concerns over the potential for continued disruption as weather forecasts predict further rainfall, underscoring the urgency for swift administrative action to reopen the highway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

