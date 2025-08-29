Empowering Women: Bihar's New Employment Scheme

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has launched a new scheme aimed at empowering women through entrepreneurship. Announced on Friday, the initiative will see financial aid provided to one woman per family to kickstart their employment ventures. The decision was greenlit during a cabinet meeting held earlier in the day.

Under the new Chief Minister Women's Employment Scheme, each selected woman will receive an initial instalment of Rs 10,000. This financial boost is intended to support women in developing business ventures of their choosing, said Kumar.

The Chief Minister expressed confidence that this scheme would reinforce women's status and provide in-state employment opportunities. He emphasized that such opportunities could reduce the need for residents to seek employment outside Bihar, as noted in his post on the social media platform X.