Left Menu

HUDCO Boosts Loan Sanctions with Rs 46,000 Crore in Q3

The state-owned Housing and Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) has sanctioned over Rs 46,000 crore loans in the third quarter of this fiscal year and Rs 1,39,151.92 crore during April-December. The company, which finances housing and urban infrastructure projects, disbursed Rs 41,346.70 crore in loans over nine months.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-01-2026 19:00 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 19:00 IST
HUDCO Boosts Loan Sanctions with Rs 46,000 Crore in Q3
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Housing and Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) continues its strong fiscal performance by approving loans exceeding Rs 46,000 crore during the third quarter of this year.

According to a recent regulatory filing, HUDCO recorded loan sanctions totaling Rs 1,39,151.92 crore from April to December of the current fiscal year.

Amidst these figures, the company also managed loan disbursements of Rs 41,346.70 crore, a remarkable accomplishment given the economic climate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi DoE Fights Misinformation Over Stray Dogs Directive

Delhi DoE Fights Misinformation Over Stray Dogs Directive

 India
2
Zohran Mamdani: From State Lawmaker to New York's Mayor

Zohran Mamdani: From State Lawmaker to New York's Mayor

 Global
3
Family Feud: The Struggle Over Heirlooms and Heritage

Family Feud: The Struggle Over Heirlooms and Heritage

 India
4
PM Modi to Inaugurate Vibrant Gateway to Kutch and Saurashtra

PM Modi to Inaugurate Vibrant Gateway to Kutch and Saurashtra

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI proves its value in turning sustainability goals into practice

The silent takeover: How algorithms are governing childhood

Drone swarms with AI vision redefine search and rescue in crisis zones

Digital–real integration boosts inovation and industrial upgrading

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026