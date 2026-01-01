HUDCO Boosts Loan Sanctions with Rs 46,000 Crore in Q3

The Housing and Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) continues its strong fiscal performance by approving loans exceeding Rs 46,000 crore during the third quarter of this year.

According to a recent regulatory filing, HUDCO recorded loan sanctions totaling Rs 1,39,151.92 crore from April to December of the current fiscal year.

Amidst these figures, the company also managed loan disbursements of Rs 41,346.70 crore, a remarkable accomplishment given the economic climate.

