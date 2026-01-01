AIADMK's Electorate Enthusiasm: A Record 10,000+ Applications

The AIADMK announced it received over 10,000 applications from members wishing to vie in the 2026 Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Kerala Assembly elections. Notably, 2,000 of these expressed a desire for their leader, Edappadi K Palaniswami, to contest from their constituencies.

The flood of applications prompted the party to extend the deadline for submissions from December 23 to December 31, showcasing the enthusiasm among members.

AIADMK's initiative stands out in the political landscape as it finalized its preliminary candidate selection process, setting a pace others may follow.

