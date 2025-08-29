Jammu Faces Weather Chaos as Bailey Bridge Construction Begins

The Indian Army has commenced the construction of a Bailey bridge on the River Tawi in Jammu after part of the fourth bridge was swept away by swelling river waters and heavy rainfall earlier this week, according to an official report. Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic), Farooq Qaiser, confirmed that the incident happened on Tuesday when rising water levels caused the structural failure.

"A section of the fourth bridge on the Tawi River collapsed on August 26," Qaiser stated. "Currently, one-way traffic is operational between Satwari Chowk and Asia Crossing, with numerous personnel engaged in repairs." Concurrently, the town of Katra is experiencing misty conditions due to heavy rainfall, shrouding the Trikuta Hills, home to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, with thick clouds.

In other developments, Ramban MLA Arjun Singh Raju has promised financial aid for flood-affected families in lower Maitra, Ward 6, after meeting them earlier today. "Rainfall has seriously impacted homes in lower Maitra. Though full compensation isn't feasible, I've pledged financial contributions for building a protective wall," Raju told reporters. The Border Roads Organisation has also launched operations to clear landslide blockages in the Pir Panjal range, while the India Meteorological Department has issued alerts for impending severe weather in the region.

