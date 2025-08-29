Left Menu

SMVDSB Clarifies Yatra Safety Measures Amid Tragic Disaster Allegations

The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board countered allegations of negligence during the August 26 disaster, affirming adherence to safety protocols and proactive weather monitoring. The board stressed its efforts in timely evacuations and relief operations, emphasizing that the unforeseen cloudburst was beyond control, while extending support to affected families.

Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine (Photo: SMVDSB). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) has expressed deep sorrow over the tragic loss of pilgrims' lives during a natural disaster on August 26. In response to misleading media reports, the Board has clarified the events of that day, firmly denying any allegations of negligence regarding pilgrimage safety measures.

According to SMVDSB, weather conditions were favorable for the yatra on the morning of August 26, with all standard safety protocols in place. Helicopter services were operational, and a dedicated Disaster Management Task Force was stationed along the track. As adverse weather forecasts emerged, the Board suspended registrations and ensured a safe return for many pilgrims.

The Board highlighted its swift collaboration with local authorities and defense forces to manage evacuation and relief in response to the disaster. They reiterated that the cloudburst was an unforeseeable event, beyond human control, and reaffirmed their commitment to pilgrim safety. Support and medical care continue for affected individuals and their families.

