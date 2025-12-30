Left Menu

Aimtron and Aurassure Unite for IoT Weather Monitoring Breakthrough

Aimtron Electronics partners with climate tech firm Aurassure to manufacture IoT-enabled weather monitoring systems in India. These systems provide real-time data across multiple environmental parameters, aiding in urban planning and climate-risk management. The global market is poised to grow significantly, driven by increasing demand for real-time intelligence.

Updated: 30-12-2025 16:38 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 16:38 IST
Aimtron Electronics has teamed up with climate technology company Aurassure to produce IoT-enabled weather monitoring systems in India, the company announced on Tuesday.

The collaboration will see Aimtron manufacturing outdoor environmental monitoring stations for the Odisha-based Aurassure, which will collect real-time data on key environmental elements such as particulate matter, gases, temperature, and humidity.

Aimtron highlighted the growing global demand for real-time environmental intelligence, predicting the weather monitoring systems market to reach nearly USD 4.8 billion by 2034. The partnership aligns with both companies' commitment to sustainability and cutting-edge technological solutions, providing scalable and resilient systems for various applications.

