Aimtron and Aurassure Unite for IoT Weather Monitoring Breakthrough

Aimtron Electronics has teamed up with climate technology company Aurassure to produce IoT-enabled weather monitoring systems in India, the company announced on Tuesday.

The collaboration will see Aimtron manufacturing outdoor environmental monitoring stations for the Odisha-based Aurassure, which will collect real-time data on key environmental elements such as particulate matter, gases, temperature, and humidity.

Aimtron highlighted the growing global demand for real-time environmental intelligence, predicting the weather monitoring systems market to reach nearly USD 4.8 billion by 2034. The partnership aligns with both companies' commitment to sustainability and cutting-edge technological solutions, providing scalable and resilient systems for various applications.