Reliance's Green Energy Revolution: Gigafactories and Solar Megaprojects

Reliance Industries Ltd is massively expanding its clean energy ventures with a mega battery plant, a vast solar project, and substantial green hydrogen capacity. Anant Ambani highlighted the company's plan to build the world's most integrated new energy ecosystem, including solar, battery storage, and hydrogen production hubs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-08-2025 16:32 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 16:32 IST
Reliance Industries Ltd is boosting its clean energy portfolio by planning to launch a large-scale battery production plant in 2026. The company is also developing a solar electricity project larger than Singapore and aims for 3 million tonnes of green hydrogen capacity by 2032, marking a significant shift from fossil fuels.

In an address at the company's annual general meeting, Anant Ambani, Mukesh Ambani's youngest son and an executive director of Reliance, unveiled plans to create the world's most comprehensive new energy ecosystem. This includes facilities to manufacture solar modules, batteries, and electrolysers for hydrogen production.

Reliance's strategic investments also encompass gigafactories for producing biofuels and sustainable aviation fuel. A solar PV manufacturing platform in Jamnagar targets a future capacity of 20 GWp, and a new energy complex in Kutch is set to supply nearly 10% of India's electricity demand. These projects position India as a global leader in green energy production.

(With inputs from agencies.)

