Struggles of Oaxaca's Mezcal Producers: Economic Woes and Environmental Impact

Oaxaca's small-scale mezcal farmers are wrestling with plummeting sales and environmental concerns as market saturation takes its toll. Many, like Oliva Ramirez, struggle against patriarchal systems and unfair practices from intermediaries who buy mezcal cheaply but sell it at exorbitant prices.

Despite a meteoric rise in global mezcal demand, local producers are finding it difficult to sustain themselves financially. The influx of domestic and foreign companies growing their own agave reserves has led to an 80% drop in traditional mezcal sales.

The environmental consequences of this agricultural boom are dire, with widespread deforestation and biodiversity threats looming over Oaxaca's rich landscape. Critical steps are needed to foster sustainable farming methods and economic opportunities for local farmers.

