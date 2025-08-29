Chiquita's $30 Million Comeback: Bananas Back in Panama

Banana giant Chiquita is set to resume operations in Panama, bringing new hope to a region hit hard by recent layoffs. The company announced on Friday that it will invest $30 million to relaunch production in the western province of Bocas del Toro.

Following extensive layoffs impacting over 6,000 workers earlier this year due to strikes amidst national pension reforms, Chiquita aims to complete its operational revival by February 2026. Chairman and CEO of Chiquita expressed optimism after meeting Panama President Jose Raul Mulino in Brasilia.

The revival plan sees the creation of 3,000 jobs in the cleanup and agricultural recovery phase, with an additional 2,000 positions to follow in harvesting and packaging. This marks a major turnaround for Chiquita in Panama and could serve as a catalyst for economic revitalization in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)