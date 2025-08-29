Left Menu

Chiquita's $30 Million Comeback: Bananas Back in Panama

Banana giant Chiquita will resume operations in Panama, investing $30 million in Bocas del Toro. This decision comes after significant layoffs due to labor strikes. The company plans to create 5,000 jobs over two phases, aiming to be fully operational by February 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-08-2025 21:09 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 21:09 IST
Chiquita's $30 Million Comeback: Bananas Back in Panama
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Banana giant Chiquita is set to resume operations in Panama, bringing new hope to a region hit hard by recent layoffs. The company announced on Friday that it will invest $30 million to relaunch production in the western province of Bocas del Toro.

Following extensive layoffs impacting over 6,000 workers earlier this year due to strikes amidst national pension reforms, Chiquita aims to complete its operational revival by February 2026. Chairman and CEO of Chiquita expressed optimism after meeting Panama President Jose Raul Mulino in Brasilia.

The revival plan sees the creation of 3,000 jobs in the cleanup and agricultural recovery phase, with an additional 2,000 positions to follow in harvesting and packaging. This marks a major turnaround for Chiquita in Panama and could serve as a catalyst for economic revitalization in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistan and India: Navigating Dialogue Amidst Tensions

Pakistan and India: Navigating Dialogue Amidst Tensions

 Pakistan
2
Court Orders Removal of Defamatory Content in Dharmasthala Temple Case

Court Orders Removal of Defamatory Content in Dharmasthala Temple Case

 India
3
Maratha Quota Movement Disrupts Mumbai Traffic

Maratha Quota Movement Disrupts Mumbai Traffic

 India
4
Political Frictions Erupt Over Modi Yatra Incident

Political Frictions Erupt Over Modi Yatra Incident

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals adopt AI to advance circular economy and sustainability goals

Machine learning drives breakthroughs in breast, cervical, and ovarian cancer

How digital finance bridges the gap between coastal and inland economies

AI clustering splits the world’s digital economies into two speeds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025