Tragic Marriage: Alleged Dowry Harassment Leads to Young Woman's Death

The family of a 27-year-old woman has alleged she was harassed over her skin color and short stature, culminating in her tragic death. Her husband, Praveen, previously employed in software and now a panipuri vendor, was arrested for suspected abetment of suicide at their home in Suddaguntepalya.

According to the police, the deceased's mother filed a complaint citing dowry harassment. Shilpa's uncle, speaking with reporters, refuted claims of suicide, highlighting that there was no stool beneath the ceiling fan, making it impossible for her to have hanged herself. Allegations include demands for additional dowry despite already spending Rs 40 lakh on the marriage.

The FIR alleges both Praveen and his mother mentally and physically harassed Shilpa for money. Prior to her death, Shilpa frequently informed her parents of continued torment. The incident has cast a spotlight on domestic dowry abuse, particularly in modern marriages.

(With inputs from agencies.)