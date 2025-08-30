Tech Stocks Tumble Amid Inflation Data and Rate Cut Expectations

On Friday, significant stock indexes experienced a decline, led by technology shares such as Dell Technologies, while the dollar weakened against the euro. This movement followed U.S. inflation data that bolstered predictions of a potential interest rate cut in September.

Dell Technologies saw a plunge of more than 9% after reporting elevated manufacturing costs for its AI-optimized servers. This triggered a broader selloff in AI-related stocks, with Nvidia dropping by 3.5% and Broadcom by 4.2%, causing the Nasdaq to fall over 1%.

Economists' projections held true as the U.S. Commerce Department's Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index showed a 0.2% rise in July. Core inflation maintained a steady pace. Speculation grew for multiple rate cuts starting in September, following dovish signals from Fed Chair Jerome Powell.