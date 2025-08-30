Left Menu

Tech Stocks Tumble Amid Inflation Data and Rate Cut Expectations

Major stock indexes declined, driven by falling technology shares. Dell Technologies dropped over 9% due to high manufacturing costs for AI-optimized servers. Inflation data fueled speculation of an interest rate cut in September. The Nasdaq and major financial markets recorded losses ahead of the Labor Day holiday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-08-2025 01:16 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 01:16 IST
Tech Stocks Tumble Amid Inflation Data and Rate Cut Expectations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Friday, significant stock indexes experienced a decline, led by technology shares such as Dell Technologies, while the dollar weakened against the euro. This movement followed U.S. inflation data that bolstered predictions of a potential interest rate cut in September.

Dell Technologies saw a plunge of more than 9% after reporting elevated manufacturing costs for its AI-optimized servers. This triggered a broader selloff in AI-related stocks, with Nvidia dropping by 3.5% and Broadcom by 4.2%, causing the Nasdaq to fall over 1%.

Economists' projections held true as the U.S. Commerce Department's Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index showed a 0.2% rise in July. Core inflation maintained a steady pace. Speculation grew for multiple rate cuts starting in September, following dovish signals from Fed Chair Jerome Powell.

TRENDING

1
US Visa Denials Ignite Debate Over Palestinian Representation at UN

US Visa Denials Ignite Debate Over Palestinian Representation at UN

 Global
2
Victor Lai Makes Canadian Badminton History

Victor Lai Makes Canadian Badminton History

 France
3
Tennis Thrills at U.S. Open: Pegula and Rybakina Shine Amidst Fierce Battles

Tennis Thrills at U.S. Open: Pegula and Rybakina Shine Amidst Fierce Battles

 Global
4
Jim O'Neill Takes Reins at CDC Amid Controversies

Jim O'Neill Takes Reins at CDC Amid Controversies

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals adopt AI to advance circular economy and sustainability goals

Machine learning drives breakthroughs in breast, cervical, and ovarian cancer

How digital finance bridges the gap between coastal and inland economies

AI clustering splits the world’s digital economies into two speeds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025