Russia and China Unite Against Trade Sanctions

Russia and China have declared their opposition to global trade sanctions they consider discriminatory and harmful to socio-economic development. Russian President Vladimir Putin reiterated their commitment to lowering mutual trade barriers, as reported in an interview with Xinhua, China's official news agency.

Updated: 30-08-2025 03:46 IST
Russia and China have taken a united stand against what they term "discriminatory" sanctions in global trade, according to a statement by Russian President Vladimir Putin. In an interview with China's Xinhua news agency, Putin called these sanctions obstacles to the world's socio-economic progress.

The collaboration between the two nations aims to dismantle mutual trade barriers, paving the way for a more integrated economic partnership. Putin emphasized this strategy in the interview, which was released on Saturday, highlighting the commitment from both countries to fortify their economic ties.

This joint approach is part of a broader strategy to challenge sanctions that the two states argue unjustly disrupt global trade dynamics. As major global players in the international economic arena, Russia and China are set to influence future trade policies significantly.

