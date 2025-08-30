Tragic Assault on Zaporizhzhia: Russian Attack Claims Lives and Injuries
A Russian assault on the Ukrainian region of Zaporizhzhia resulted in the death of one individual and left at least 24 others, including children, injured. The attack, reported by regional governor Ivan Fedorov, also caused significant damage to infrastructure and residential buildings within the area.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 30-08-2025 12:07 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 12:07 IST
- Ukraine
A Russian military strike on the Ukrainian region of Zaporizhzhia has resulted in the death of one person and injuries to at least 24 others, including three children, according to the regional governor on Saturday.
The attack led to considerable damage to both infrastructure and residential buildings in the area, as reported by Governor Ivan Fedorov on the Telegram messaging platform.
This incident underscores the persistent and devastating impact of the ongoing conflict, affecting civilians and damaging critical infrastructure in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
