Assam's 'Sakhi Express' Boosts Women Empowerment with Scooter Distribution

The Assam government has distributed scooters to over 9,700 community cadres under the 'Sakhi Express' initiative to enhance self-help group activities and promote women's empowerment. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma emphasized the importance of SHGs in fostering economic independence among women in rural areas.

The Assam government, in a significant move towards women empowerment, has provided scooters to more than 9,700 community cadres under the 'Sakhi Express' initiative. This effort aims to strengthen self-help group (SHG) activities across rural regions.

On Saturday, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma awarded the two-wheelers during a formal ceremony, urging the 'Jeevika Sakhis' and 'Bank Sakhis' to ensure the successful functioning of the SHG ecosystem throughout the state. The CM further launched the Livelihood Rural Express Scheme, offering 51 business vehicles to Cluster-Level Federations.

With these initiatives, the Assam government illustrates its commitment to fostering women's economic independence. Acknowledging the essential role that community cadres play in the SHG framework, CM Sarma underlined their contribution to include and empower 40 lakh women engaged in various productive activities.

