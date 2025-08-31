Power Outage Crisis: Russian Drone Strikes Target Ukrainian Energy Facilities

Overnight, Russian drone strikes wreaked havoc on Ukraine's energy infrastructure, specifically targeting the southern city of Odesa and the northern Chernihiv region. According to regional reports, four power facilities were severely damaged, cutting electricity to over 29,000 households in Odesa and 30,000 in Chernihiv.

The port city of Chornomorsk, near Odesa, suffered the most, with both residential and administrative buildings damaged, as stated by Odesa region governor Oleh Kiper. The power firm DTEK reported that the critical infrastructure there is now operating on generators. One person was injured during the attacks.

The Ukrainian military noted that 142 drones were deployed against the country overnight, with air defenses intercepting 126 of them. Despite the defenses, drones struck 10 different locations, exacerbating the energy crisis caused by the 42-month-long conflict. As DTEK prepares for emergency repairs, tensions continue with both sides targeting key infrastructures.