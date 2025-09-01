Amit Shah to Survey Flood-Hit Jammu: Aerial Assessment Amidst Tragic Landslides

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to visit Jammu on Monday to evaluate the flood-ravaged regions in the state. During his visit, Shah will undertake an aerial survey to assess the damage before convening a high-level meeting at Raj Bhavan to discuss relief and rehabilitation measures.

A catastrophic landslide struck near the Vaishno Devi temple in Katra, Reasi district, on August 26, claiming more than 30 lives and injuring 20 others. Triggered by heavy rains, the landslide occurred at Adhkuwari, roughly halfway along the 12-kilometre pilgrimage trek. Consequently, the renowned yatra was suspended on August 27 amid safety concerns. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has initiated the formation of a high-level committee to probe the disaster's causes.

As Jammu and Kashmir grapple with natural disasters, another calamity unfolded in the Rajgarh area of Ramban district. A cloudburst claimed four lives and left one person missing, prompting a large-scale rescue operation led by the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and other agencies. On-site, Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Alyas Khan and Senior Superintendent of Police Arun Gupta joined their teams to coordinate efforts, while Chief Minister Omar Abdullah conducted a damage assessment, highlighting the extensive destruction caused by recent cloudbursts and flash floods. The restoration efforts in the affected regions are estimated to take 20 to 25 days.

(With inputs from agencies.)