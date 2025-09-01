Left Menu

BJP's 'Dharmasthala Chalo' Rally Sparks Political Controversy

The Bharatiya Janata Party is set to host a national convention in Dharmasthala amid a mass burial controversy. Leaders demand a National Investigation Agency probe, while Karnataka's Chief Minister accuses the party of politicizing religious issues.

Temple in Dharmasthala (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) plans to hold a national convention in Dharmasthala on Monday, addressing the recent mass burial controversy. Scheduled to begin at 2 PM, the event aims to support the Dharmasthala site and will witness the presence of Karnataka President B.Y. Vijayendra and several key BJP leaders.

Supporters from Bengaluru, Mangaluru, and surrounding areas are expected to participate. B.Y. Vijayendra has called for a 'Dharmasthala Chalo' rally on September 1, urging a thorough National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe into the issue to identify underlying malicious forces.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah criticized BJP's motives, alleging politicization of religious matters. He affirmed the necessity of the ongoing Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe, which had been previously welcomed by both BJP and local leaders, to address the controversy surrounding Dharmasthala.

