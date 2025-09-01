BJP's 'Dharmasthala Chalo' Rally Sparks Political Controversy
The Bharatiya Janata Party is set to host a national convention in Dharmasthala amid a mass burial controversy. Leaders demand a National Investigation Agency probe, while Karnataka's Chief Minister accuses the party of politicizing religious issues.
- Country:
- India
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) plans to hold a national convention in Dharmasthala on Monday, addressing the recent mass burial controversy. Scheduled to begin at 2 PM, the event aims to support the Dharmasthala site and will witness the presence of Karnataka President B.Y. Vijayendra and several key BJP leaders.
Supporters from Bengaluru, Mangaluru, and surrounding areas are expected to participate. B.Y. Vijayendra has called for a 'Dharmasthala Chalo' rally on September 1, urging a thorough National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe into the issue to identify underlying malicious forces.
Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah criticized BJP's motives, alleging politicization of religious matters. He affirmed the necessity of the ongoing Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe, which had been previously welcomed by both BJP and local leaders, to address the controversy surrounding Dharmasthala.
ALSO READ
M A Saleem Appointed as Karnataka's New Top Cop
Strengthening India's Defence Production: A Karnataka Focus
A Tribute to Justice: Karnataka CM Celebrates 50 Years of Advocacy by Ravivarma Kumar
Controversy Ignites Over Chamundi Hill Remarks by Karnataka Deputy CM
Tragic Bus Accident at Karnataka-Kerala Border Claims Six Lives