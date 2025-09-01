Monsoon Surge Dampens Power Demand as Rainfall Hits Record Levels

In August, India's power consumption experienced a modest increase of 4.4% compared to the previous year, reaching 150.47 billion units, according to official statistics. Peak power demand also saw a rise, hitting 229.71 GW last month, up from 216.47 GW in August 2024.

Experts attribute this subdued growth in power demand partly to unprecedented monsoon rains that swept across the country, leading to reduced use of cooling appliances as temperatures remained relatively low. Government projections suggest that these weather patterns are likely to continue affecting power consumption into September.

The Indian Meteorological Department reported that the nation received 743.1 mm of rainfall between June and August, exceeding the long-term average by 6%. Similar rainfall excesses are anticipated for September, further influencing power demand dynamics across the country.