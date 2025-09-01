Left Menu

Modulus Alternatives: Leading the Charge in India’s Private Credit Space

Modulus Alternatives announced the successful final close of India Credit Opportunities Fund II with commitments of over INR 700 crore. The fund focuses on private credit opportunities in India, reflecting strong investor confidence. It has invested in 11 companies across various sectors, aiming to provide growth and refinancing capital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 01-09-2025 17:51 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 17:51 IST
Modulus Alternatives, a prominent player in the alternative asset management space, has announced the final close of its India Credit Opportunities Fund II. With commitments surpassing INR 700 crore, the fund underscores the increasing investor confidence in India's private credit market.

Backed by the Centrum Group and seasoned industry leader Alok Agarwal, Modulus Alternatives concentrates on investing in well-performing mid-market businesses across several sectors, including pharmaceuticals and energy. To date, the fund has deployed over INR 1,156 crore, signaling robust growth and refinancing opportunities for the businesses it engages with.

ICOF II has been recognized for its performance with the highest grading from CareEdge Analytics & Advisory, highlighting its superior risk-adjusted returns and steady income distribution. The fund is a testament to Modulus Alternatives' commitment to providing tailored financing solutions and delivering significant returns to its investors.

