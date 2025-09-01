Left Menu

IDFC FIRST Bank Unveils Seamless GST Payment Facility

IDFC FIRST Bank introduces a new facility for GST payments, accessible to both customers and non-customers. The service includes payment options via UPI, credit and debit cards, and internet banking, enhancing convenience and accessibility for taxpayers. The initiative underscores the bank's commitment to superior digital banking services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 01-09-2025 18:22 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 18:22 IST
IDFC FIRST Bank Unveils Seamless GST Payment Facility
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

IDFC FIRST Bank has launched a new GST payment facility available to all taxpayers, including those who are not customers of the bank. Users can pay through UPI, credit and debit cards, as well as internet banking, from any location, thereby simplifying the tax payment process across the nation.

This development is part of IDFC FIRST Bank's broader goal to offer comprehensive digital banking solutions. "Our aim is to make tax payments seamless and inclusive for everyone," remarked Ashish Singh, the Head of Retail Liabilities at the bank.

In line with being one of the private sector banks authorized for GST collections, IDFC FIRST Bank reiterates its commitment to providing universal banking solutions and widespread financial services.

TRENDING

1
India buys most of its oil and military products from Russia, very little from US: Trump.

India buys most of its oil and military products from Russia, very little fr...

 Global
2
SpiceJet Ordered to Compensate Passenger for 14-Hour Flight Delay

SpiceJet Ordered to Compensate Passenger for 14-Hour Flight Delay

 India
3
Chocolate Diplomacy: Yogi Adityanath's Touching Gesture Secures Girl's School Admission

Chocolate Diplomacy: Yogi Adityanath's Touching Gesture Secures Girl's Schoo...

 India
4
Trump claims India has now offered to cut tariffs to nothing, but it's getting late.

Trump claims India has now offered to cut tariffs to nothing, but it's getti...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025