IDFC FIRST Bank Unveils Seamless GST Payment Facility

IDFC FIRST Bank has launched a new GST payment facility available to all taxpayers, including those who are not customers of the bank. Users can pay through UPI, credit and debit cards, as well as internet banking, from any location, thereby simplifying the tax payment process across the nation.

This development is part of IDFC FIRST Bank's broader goal to offer comprehensive digital banking solutions. "Our aim is to make tax payments seamless and inclusive for everyone," remarked Ashish Singh, the Head of Retail Liabilities at the bank.

In line with being one of the private sector banks authorized for GST collections, IDFC FIRST Bank reiterates its commitment to providing universal banking solutions and widespread financial services.