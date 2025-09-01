Erdogan Advocates Continued Nuclear Talks with Iran

During a meeting at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in China, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan expressed his belief that Iran should persist with nuclear negotiations. He assured Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian of Ankara's continued support in this matter.

Erdogan underscored the mutual benefits of Turkey and Iran's cooperation, especially in the energy sector. This meeting highlights the collaborative strides both countries aim to achieve.

The Turkish presidency released a statement emphasizing the strategic collaboration between the two nations, underscoring a shared vision for regional stability and development.

(With inputs from agencies.)