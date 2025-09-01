Erdogan Advocates Continued Nuclear Talks with Iran
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan emphasized the benefits of Iran's continued nuclear negotiations during a meeting with Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian. He pledged Turkey's support for Iran and highlighted the mutual advantages of bilateral cooperation, particularly in the energy sector, at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit.
During a meeting at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in China, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan expressed his belief that Iran should persist with nuclear negotiations. He assured Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian of Ankara's continued support in this matter.
Erdogan underscored the mutual benefits of Turkey and Iran's cooperation, especially in the energy sector. This meeting highlights the collaborative strides both countries aim to achieve.
The Turkish presidency released a statement emphasizing the strategic collaboration between the two nations, underscoring a shared vision for regional stability and development.
