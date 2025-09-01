Left Menu

Erdogan Advocates Continued Nuclear Talks with Iran

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan emphasized the benefits of Iran's continued nuclear negotiations during a meeting with Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian. He pledged Turkey's support for Iran and highlighted the mutual advantages of bilateral cooperation, particularly in the energy sector, at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 01-09-2025 18:36 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 18:36 IST
Erdogan Advocates Continued Nuclear Talks with Iran
Erdogan
  • Country:
  • Turkey

During a meeting at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in China, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan expressed his belief that Iran should persist with nuclear negotiations. He assured Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian of Ankara's continued support in this matter.

Erdogan underscored the mutual benefits of Turkey and Iran's cooperation, especially in the energy sector. This meeting highlights the collaborative strides both countries aim to achieve.

The Turkish presidency released a statement emphasizing the strategic collaboration between the two nations, underscoring a shared vision for regional stability and development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India buys most of its oil and military products from Russia, very little from US: Trump.

India buys most of its oil and military products from Russia, very little fr...

 Global
2
SpiceJet Ordered to Compensate Passenger for 14-Hour Flight Delay

SpiceJet Ordered to Compensate Passenger for 14-Hour Flight Delay

 India
3
Chocolate Diplomacy: Yogi Adityanath's Touching Gesture Secures Girl's School Admission

Chocolate Diplomacy: Yogi Adityanath's Touching Gesture Secures Girl's Schoo...

 India
4
Trump claims India has now offered to cut tariffs to nothing, but it's getting late.

Trump claims India has now offered to cut tariffs to nothing, but it's getti...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025