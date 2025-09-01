Left Menu

Maratha Agitation Paralyzes Maharashtra Cargo Route

The Maratha Andolan has blocked major cargo routes across Maharashtra, causing significant delays and financial losses. Export-import shipments, including critical equipment for the Jabel Ali Nine vessel, are stranded, jeopardizing India's global trade reputation. AIMTC urges intervention for cargo movement amidst escalating protest pressures in Mumbai.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-09-2025 18:38 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 18:38 IST
Maratha Agitation Paralyzes Maharashtra Cargo Route
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Maratha Andolan has caused a complete halt to cargo movement across Maharashtra, impacting vital routes to South Mumbai, including Atal Setu and the Eastern Freeway. Heavy vehicles and over-dimensional consignments have been particularly affected, according to a release from the All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC) on Monday.

Exporters and importers face substantial losses due to missed deadlines, with essential shipments stranded en route to the Mumbai Port. A pressing example is heavy equipment machinery bound for the vessel Jabel Ali Nine, which could incur penalties and affect India's credibility if delays persist. AIMTC former president Bal Malkit Singh highlighted the mounting demurrage and detention charges on export-import cargo.

Singh emphasized the potential global reputational damage unless swift measures are enacted. AIMTC has urged Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to provide special permissions and police escorts for cargo. Meanwhile, at Mumbai's Azad Maidan, Maratha protests continue, demanding OBC reservations, pressuring the government to address disruptions promptly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India buys most of its oil and military products from Russia, very little from US: Trump.

India buys most of its oil and military products from Russia, very little fr...

 Global
2
SpiceJet Ordered to Compensate Passenger for 14-Hour Flight Delay

SpiceJet Ordered to Compensate Passenger for 14-Hour Flight Delay

 India
3
Chocolate Diplomacy: Yogi Adityanath's Touching Gesture Secures Girl's School Admission

Chocolate Diplomacy: Yogi Adityanath's Touching Gesture Secures Girl's Schoo...

 India
4
Trump claims India has now offered to cut tariffs to nothing, but it's getting late.

Trump claims India has now offered to cut tariffs to nothing, but it's getti...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025