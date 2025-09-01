Maratha Agitation Paralyzes Maharashtra Cargo Route

The Maratha Andolan has caused a complete halt to cargo movement across Maharashtra, impacting vital routes to South Mumbai, including Atal Setu and the Eastern Freeway. Heavy vehicles and over-dimensional consignments have been particularly affected, according to a release from the All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC) on Monday.

Exporters and importers face substantial losses due to missed deadlines, with essential shipments stranded en route to the Mumbai Port. A pressing example is heavy equipment machinery bound for the vessel Jabel Ali Nine, which could incur penalties and affect India's credibility if delays persist. AIMTC former president Bal Malkit Singh highlighted the mounting demurrage and detention charges on export-import cargo.

Singh emphasized the potential global reputational damage unless swift measures are enacted. AIMTC has urged Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to provide special permissions and police escorts for cargo. Meanwhile, at Mumbai's Azad Maidan, Maratha protests continue, demanding OBC reservations, pressuring the government to address disruptions promptly.

(With inputs from agencies.)