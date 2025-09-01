Left Menu

Rs 2000 Notes: A Journey from Circulation to Decline

Two years post-withdrawal, Rs 2000 notes worth Rs 5,956 crore remain in circulation. Initially valued at Rs 3.56 lakh crore in 2023, 98.33% have been returned. RBI allows bank deposits and postal exchanges of these notes for citizens. Rs 2000 notes remain legal tender.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 01-09-2025 19:47 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 19:47 IST
Rs 2000 Notes: A Journey from Circulation to Decline
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The value of Rs 2000 notes still circulating in India stands at Rs 5,956 crore, over two years after the Reserve Bank's decision to withdraw them, according to figures shared on Monday. The RBI had announced this currency's phase-out on May 19, 2023.

Despite being withdrawn, Rs 2000 notes retain their status as legal tender. As noted by the central bank, their circulation value has dwindled significantly from Rs 3.56 lakh crore in May 2023 to Rs 5,956 crore by August 2025, with 98.33% of the banknotes returned.

Exchange facilities for Rs 2000 notes have been available at the RBI's 19 issue offices since May 2023. From October 2023, the bank accepts these notes for account deposits. Individuals can also utilize India Post services to send notes for bank credit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Political Tensions Escalate: BJP Protest Against Congress Sparks Controversy

Political Tensions Escalate: BJP Protest Against Congress Sparks Controversy

 India
2
EPC Sector's Growth Prospects Amidst Political Challenges

EPC Sector's Growth Prospects Amidst Political Challenges

 India
3
Thrills and Triumphs: U.S. Open Day Nine Recap

Thrills and Triumphs: U.S. Open Day Nine Recap

 Global
4
Sikkim Extends Traffic Fine Payment Deadline for Vehicle Owners

Sikkim Extends Traffic Fine Payment Deadline for Vehicle Owners

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025