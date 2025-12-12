BSE and India Post Unite to Boost Mutual Fund Access

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) has announced a strategic partnership with India's Department of Posts to extend mutual fund products through a comprehensive network of post offices.

This initiative aims to promote financial inclusion across rural and semi-urban regions by merging India Post's broad reach with BSE's advanced StAR MF platform, the nation's largest distribution system for mutual funds.

The collaboration, outlined in a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), enables selected postal employees to become certified mutual fund distributors, enhancing customer access to contemporary investment solutions and increasing mutual fund penetration in smaller towns.