BSE and India Post Unite to Boost Mutual Fund Access

The Bombay Stock Exchange collaborates with the Department of Posts, India, to distribute mutual fund products through India Post's widespread postal network. This partnership leverages India Post's rural reach and BSE's StAR MF platform to enhance financial inclusion and investment opportunities nationwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2025 18:06 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 18:06 IST
The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) has announced a strategic partnership with India's Department of Posts to extend mutual fund products through a comprehensive network of post offices.

This initiative aims to promote financial inclusion across rural and semi-urban regions by merging India Post's broad reach with BSE's advanced StAR MF platform, the nation's largest distribution system for mutual funds.

The collaboration, outlined in a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), enables selected postal employees to become certified mutual fund distributors, enhancing customer access to contemporary investment solutions and increasing mutual fund penetration in smaller towns.

