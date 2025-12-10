Scindia Highlights India Post’s Expansion, Modernisation Drive in Lok Sabha

Union Minister of Communications and Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), Shri Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, addressed the Lok Sabha during the Winter Session, presenting a detailed account of the significant transformation and modernisation achieved by India Post, the world’s largest postal network. He outlined the Government’s focus on expansion, digitalisation, and logistics efficiency over the past 11 years.

India Post: A Network of Unmatched Scale and Human Commitment

Shri Scindia highlighted that India Post currently operates 1.64 lakh Post Offices, supported by 2.78 lakh Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS). He praised the dedication of GDS personnel, noting that they work tirelessly—in every terrain and weather condition—not just to deliver mail or parcels but to “convey emotion from one human being to another.”

He described India Post as an institution deeply rooted in the lives of citizens, connecting the nation’s remotest corners through trust, reliability, and human service.

Major Achievements in Expansion and Infrastructure Development

The Minister detailed several milestones achieved under Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s leadership in strengthening the postal ecosystem:

1. Expansion in LWE-Affected States

4,903 new Post Offices constructed in Left Wing Extremism-affected regions in just the last 3.5 years, enhancing state presence and service accessibility.

2. Boost to Financial Inclusion in Rural India

5,746 Post Offices sanctioned in unbanked villages.

5,657 Post Offices (97%) have already been opened, significantly advancing last-mile financial access.

3. Largest Expansion in Over a Decade

A total of 10,170 Post Offices added nationwide in the last 11 years—strengthening physical outreach and service delivery capacity.

4. Infrastructure Modernisation and Heritage Preservation

₹405 crore invested in construction and renovation of Post Office buildings.

Includes restoration of 49 heritage Post Offices, considered national institutional treasures.

Shri Scindia noted that while considerable progress has been made, additional financial support will be essential to renovate the remaining 25,000 Post Offices owned by India Post.

India Post Enters the Future: Digitalisation & Logistics Modernisation

Looking ahead, the Union Minister announced a major initiative: a Business Process Re-engineering (BPR) programme to modernise and streamline postal operations. The initiative aims to transform India Post into a digital-first, service-oriented logistics ecosystem.

Key Areas of Transformation

First-mile, middle-mile, last-mile optimisation

Faster and more predictable delivery operations

Greater automation and digital integration

Enhanced customer experience and service efficiency

He added that India Post is actively studying global best practices in logistics, automation, and parcel management to emerge as one of the world’s leading logistics carriers.

Strengthening India’s Logistics Backbone

The Government remains deeply committed to empowering India Post as a modern, technology-driven institution capable of supporting:

E-commerce growth

Rural and urban financial services

Parcel logistics and last-mile delivery

Citizen-centric services such as Aadhaar enrolment, banking, and digital mail solutions

With consistent investment and reform, India Post is being reimagined as a future-ready national logistics powerhouse, combining its vast physical network with advanced technology and human service values.