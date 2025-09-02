Strengthening Ties: Leaders of China, Russia, and Mongolia Discuss Cooperation
During a meeting in Beijing, China's President Xi Jinping urged Russian President Vladimir Putin and Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh to enhance solidarity, cooperation, and mutual support among their nations.
In a significant diplomatic meeting held in Beijing on Tuesday, Chinese President Xi Jinping called for enhanced solidarity and cooperation between China, Russia, and Mongolia. Speaking to Russian President Vladimir Putin and Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh, Xi emphasized the need for increased mutual support among the three nations.
Addressing the top leaders gathered, Xi reiterated the importance of regional stability and collaboration in driving collective growth. He highlighted the benefits of a united approach in tackling shared challenges, underscoring the pivotal role each country plays in the geopolitical landscape.
This trilateral meeting signifies a move towards stronger ties, amid a global landscape marked by shifting alliances. The discussions centered around fostering deeper partnerships and ensuring coordinated efforts in various sectors for mutual advancement.
