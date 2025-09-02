Left Menu

Bolstering Energy Ties: Gazprom and CNPC's Strategic Gas Agreement

Gazprom and China National Petroleum Corporation have agreed to expand their gas supply arrangement to China, increasing the annual capacity of the Power of Siberia and Far Eastern Route pipelines. This agreement, coinciding with President Putin's visit to China, signifies deepening energy cooperation between the two nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-09-2025 11:08 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 11:08 IST
Bolstering Energy Ties: Gazprom and CNPC's Strategic Gas Agreement
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant development in international energy trade, Russia's Gazprom and China National Petroleum Corporation have reached an agreement to boost annual gas supplies to China. The expansion involves the Power of Siberia pipeline and the Far Eastern Route, as reported by Russia's RIA agency on Tuesday.

The deal comes amid ongoing negotiations between the two nations, with China keen on increasing its intake of Russian gas. This agreement was signed during President Vladimir Putin's visit to China, where he participated in a military parade on Tiananmen Square commemorating the end of World War Two after Japan's surrender.

Gazprom CEO Alexei Miller announced that the two nations have agreed to increase gas supplies to 44 billion cubic meters (bcm) annually, up from 38 bcm. Additionally, supply via the Far Eastern route will rise to 12 bcm. The two companies have also signed a memorandum to construct the Power of Siberia 2 pipeline and the Soyuz Vostok transit pipeline through Mongolia, marking a new phase in their strategic cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Maratha Quota Protests Escalate: Activist Manoj Jarange Ready for Dialogue

Maratha Quota Protests Escalate: Activist Manoj Jarange Ready for Dialogue

 India
2
Kashmir Land Fraud Unveiled: Rs 53 Lakh Swindled

Kashmir Land Fraud Unveiled: Rs 53 Lakh Swindled

 India
3
India's Semiconductor Surge: PM Modi Inaugurates Semicon India 2025

India's Semiconductor Surge: PM Modi Inaugurates Semicon India 2025

 India
4
Sebi's New Framework Monitors Intraday Positions to Curb Risk

Sebi's New Framework Monitors Intraday Positions to Curb Risk

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Affordable IoT-Based Irrigation System Cuts Water Use by 70% in Farming Trials

Mobility as a Service in Thailand: Trust and Travel Benefits Outweigh Social Influence

From Labels to Data: Transforming Supermarkets into Hubs of Health and Sustainability

Reimagining Patient Care Through Blockchain Security and Metaverse Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025