Russia and Iran Strengthen Ties Amidst Internal Turmoil
Sergei Shoigu, Russia's Security Council secretary, condemned foreign interference in Iran following protests, as reported by Interfax. In discussions with Ali Larijani, Shoigu offered condolences and emphasized strengthening security ties through a strategic partnership treaty, as Iran faces growing calls for political reforms amidst economic grievances.
Sergei Shoigu, the secretary of Russia's Security Council, has condemned what he sees as foreign interference in Iran's affairs. This statement came in a talk with a senior Iranian official amidst ongoing unrest in Iran over economic and political grievances.
During a conversation with Ali Larijani, the secretary of Iran's National Security Council, Shoigu expressed condolences for the numerous deaths occurring during the nationwide protests. He firmly criticized the perceived attempt by external forces to disrupt Iran's internal stability, as per Interfax's reporting.
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian accused the U.S. and Israel of instigating chaos, while maintaining open lines of communication with the U.S. Russia and Iran have been strengthening their security cooperation, following a strategic partnership agreement between them, signaling deeper ties amidst international tensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
