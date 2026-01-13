Left Menu

Canadian MPs Cut Taiwan Trip Short Amid China Engagement

Two Canadian Members of Parliament have shortened their trip to Taiwan to avoid conflicts with Prime Minister Mark Carney's upcoming visit to China. The visit, meant to increase engagement on trade and other key areas, coincides with tensions over Taiwan and changes in Canada's foreign policy approach.

Two Canadian Members of Parliament are wrapping up their visit to Taiwan earlier than scheduled, ahead of Prime Minister Mark Carney's official trip to China this week. The MPs, Helena Jaczek and Marie-France Lalonde, both from Carney's Liberal Party, emphasized bipartisan cooperation on their mission.

In a statement released Monday, they expressed satisfaction with the progress made, but noted the need to return home, citing government advice. "We aim to avoid any confusion with Canada's foreign policy, given the overlap with the Prime Minister's recent Beijing schedule," the statement read.

Despite the modified itinerary, Canada maintains its stance on Taiwan. Meanwhile, Carney's focus remains on diversifying trade, particularly as uncertainty looms from U.S. policies. China's engagement is expected to cover trade, energy, agriculture, and security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

