Varanasi Postal Workers Honored for Promoting Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana

In a commendable initiative, postal workers from Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, have been recognized for their contributions to a special campaign aimed at promoting the Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana. The awards were distributed by the Chief Postmaster General of Uttar Pradesh, Pranav Kumar, in Lucknow, acknowledging the efforts of four diligent postal employees from Banaras.

Colonel Vinod, Post Master General of Varanasi, highlighted the campaign's emphasis on door-to-door awareness initiatives. Coordinated efforts were made to connect schools across Banaras, aiming to open savings accounts for girls under the age of ten, ensuring financial security for their future education.

Colonel Vinod celebrated the award-winning contributions of officers and employees, particularly commending Mr. Parmanand and Mr. Prakash. He underscored the importance of the Sukanya Samriddhi Scheme in fostering economic and social development while urging parents and the community to support this empowerment drive by securing their daughters' futures with savings accounts.

(With inputs from agencies.)