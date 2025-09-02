Left Menu

Varanasi Postal Workers Honored for Promoting Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana

Postal workers in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, have been awarded for their efforts in promoting the Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana. Colonel Vinod praised the workers for their contributions and emphasized the scheme's role in securing the future of young girls. Parents are encouraged to open accounts for daughters under ten years old.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-09-2025 11:09 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 11:09 IST
Varanasi Postal Workers Honored for Promoting Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana
Colonel Vinod, Post Master General of Varanasi, honours postal workers. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a commendable initiative, postal workers from Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, have been recognized for their contributions to a special campaign aimed at promoting the Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana. The awards were distributed by the Chief Postmaster General of Uttar Pradesh, Pranav Kumar, in Lucknow, acknowledging the efforts of four diligent postal employees from Banaras.

Colonel Vinod, Post Master General of Varanasi, highlighted the campaign's emphasis on door-to-door awareness initiatives. Coordinated efforts were made to connect schools across Banaras, aiming to open savings accounts for girls under the age of ten, ensuring financial security for their future education.

Colonel Vinod celebrated the award-winning contributions of officers and employees, particularly commending Mr. Parmanand and Mr. Prakash. He underscored the importance of the Sukanya Samriddhi Scheme in fostering economic and social development while urging parents and the community to support this empowerment drive by securing their daughters' futures with savings accounts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Maratha Quota Protests Escalate: Activist Manoj Jarange Ready for Dialogue

Maratha Quota Protests Escalate: Activist Manoj Jarange Ready for Dialogue

 India
2
Kashmir Land Fraud Unveiled: Rs 53 Lakh Swindled

Kashmir Land Fraud Unveiled: Rs 53 Lakh Swindled

 India
3
India's Semiconductor Surge: PM Modi Inaugurates Semicon India 2025

India's Semiconductor Surge: PM Modi Inaugurates Semicon India 2025

 India
4
Sebi's New Framework Monitors Intraday Positions to Curb Risk

Sebi's New Framework Monitors Intraday Positions to Curb Risk

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Affordable IoT-Based Irrigation System Cuts Water Use by 70% in Farming Trials

Mobility as a Service in Thailand: Trust and Travel Benefits Outweigh Social Influence

From Labels to Data: Transforming Supermarkets into Hubs of Health and Sustainability

Reimagining Patient Care Through Blockchain Security and Metaverse Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025