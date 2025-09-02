Punjab Shutters Skill Centres Amid Flood Crisis, Seeks Urgent Aid

The Punjab government has taken action in response to severe weather conditions and flood-like situations by closing all 43 centers associated with the Punjab Skill Development Mission (PSDM) until September 3. Announcing the measure on social media, Punjab Minister Aman Arora emphasized the priority of stakeholder safety as the primary concern.

In light of the heavy rainfall and ensuing flood situation, Minister Harpal Singh Cheema has made a strong appeal to the Union government, urging immediate release of Rs 60,000 crore in pending funds. Cheema highlighted the dire state affecting large parts of Punjab, underlining the need for prompt assistance to manage the crisis.

The floods have severely impacted over 2.56 lakh people across 12 districts, according to Punjab Revenue, Rehabilitation and Disaster Management Minister S. Hardeep Singh Mundian. Thousands have been displaced, and immediate relief efforts include 129 relief camps housing over 7,000 people. The situation demands urgent aid and coordinated efforts to mitigate losses.