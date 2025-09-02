Left Menu

Major Crackdown on Crime: Punjab Police Busts Lawrence Bishnoi Gang and Foils BKI Module

In a significant move against organized crime, Punjab Police apprehended members of the Lawrence Bishnoi Gang, recovering illegal weapons, and foiling a BKI-backed terror module. This crackdown highlights the collaborative efforts of state counterintelligence units to dismantle threats and uncover international links to criminal activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-09-2025 11:16 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 11:16 IST
Major Crackdown on Crime: Punjab Police Busts Lawrence Bishnoi Gang and Foils BKI Module
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a major breakthrough against organized crime, Punjab Police have apprehended two crucial associates of the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi Gang. The operation also led to the seizure of five illegal weapons, including pistols of .32 and .30 bore and additional magazines, according to a statement by Punjab's Director General of Police (DGP).

Initial investigations have pointed towards the suspects' active involvement in the gang's criminal pursuits. The police continue to delve deeper, aiming to dismantle the entire network connected to the gang. Earlier, on August 31, Punjab's Counter Intelligence agencies had already thwarted efforts to disrupt the state's peace by dismantling a Babbar Khalsa International (BKI)-supported terror module.

This swift action resulted in the arrest of two operatives and recovery of deadly arms, including a hand grenade and pistols. With continuous efforts to thwart potential threats, authorities have linked these criminal activities to foreign-based figures directing operations, striving to secure Punjab against organized crime. Investigations remain underway to apprehend accomplices and handlers in this network.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Maratha Quota Protests Escalate: Activist Manoj Jarange Ready for Dialogue

Maratha Quota Protests Escalate: Activist Manoj Jarange Ready for Dialogue

 India
2
Kashmir Land Fraud Unveiled: Rs 53 Lakh Swindled

Kashmir Land Fraud Unveiled: Rs 53 Lakh Swindled

 India
3
India's Semiconductor Surge: PM Modi Inaugurates Semicon India 2025

India's Semiconductor Surge: PM Modi Inaugurates Semicon India 2025

 India
4
Sebi's New Framework Monitors Intraday Positions to Curb Risk

Sebi's New Framework Monitors Intraday Positions to Curb Risk

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Affordable IoT-Based Irrigation System Cuts Water Use by 70% in Farming Trials

Mobility as a Service in Thailand: Trust and Travel Benefits Outweigh Social Influence

From Labels to Data: Transforming Supermarkets into Hubs of Health and Sustainability

Reimagining Patient Care Through Blockchain Security and Metaverse Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025