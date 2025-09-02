Major Crackdown on Crime: Punjab Police Busts Lawrence Bishnoi Gang and Foils BKI Module

In a major breakthrough against organized crime, Punjab Police have apprehended two crucial associates of the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi Gang. The operation also led to the seizure of five illegal weapons, including pistols of .32 and .30 bore and additional magazines, according to a statement by Punjab's Director General of Police (DGP).

Initial investigations have pointed towards the suspects' active involvement in the gang's criminal pursuits. The police continue to delve deeper, aiming to dismantle the entire network connected to the gang. Earlier, on August 31, Punjab's Counter Intelligence agencies had already thwarted efforts to disrupt the state's peace by dismantling a Babbar Khalsa International (BKI)-supported terror module.

This swift action resulted in the arrest of two operatives and recovery of deadly arms, including a hand grenade and pistols. With continuous efforts to thwart potential threats, authorities have linked these criminal activities to foreign-based figures directing operations, striving to secure Punjab against organized crime. Investigations remain underway to apprehend accomplices and handlers in this network.

