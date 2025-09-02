Punjab CM Mann to Address Dire Flood Situation; Urgent Funds Requested

In the wake of severe flooding in Punjab, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is set to assess the situation first-hand in the Ferozepur district on Tuesday, as confirmed by the Aam Aadmi Party's Public Relations Officer. Mann's itinerary includes engagement with residents at a relief camp housed within the Government Secondary School.

Following the Ferozepur inspection, Mann will review conditions in the flood-stricken region of Hussainiwala. Previously, the Punjab administration halted operations in all 43 Punjab Skill Development Mission centers until September 3, attributing the decision to adverse weather and widespread flood conditions.

Pledging the government's commitment to safety amidst these challenges, Punjab Minister Aman Arora publicized the center closures via X, underscoring the administration's proactive approach. Concurrently, Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema has appealed to the central government for an expedited release of Rs 60,000 crore to rehabilitate and support affected communities, emphasizing the dire need for funds in meetings with state security and National Informational Standards media.

Meanwhile, Punjab's Revenue, Rehabilitation, and Disaster Management Minister, S. Hardeep Singh Mundian, reported over 2.56 lakh individuals impacted across 12 districts, with significant disruptions to lives, property, and agriculture. State efforts include setting up 129 relief camps, currently accommodating 7,144 evacuated people, with Ferozepur recording the highest numbers.

(With inputs from agencies.)