IDFC FIRST Bank Revolutionizes GST Payments with New Tax Solution

IDFC FIRST Bank launches a new facility to simplify GST payments for customers and non-customers. The service utilizes UPI, Credit and Debit Cards, as well as internet banking, enhancing accessibility. This marks another milestone in the bank's mission to offer comprehensive digital banking solutions while supporting financial inclusion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 02-09-2025 11:47 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 11:47 IST
  • Country:
  • India

IDFC FIRST Bank, a rapidly growing private sector bank in India, has introduced a novel facility aimed at simplifying Goods and Services Tax (GST) payments for both customers and non-customers. Emphasizing ease of access and convenience, the bank's new feature supports transactions via UPI, credit and debit cards, internet banking, and even cash deposits at branches.

As a part of its broader commitment to deliver inclusive and world-class digital banking services, IDFC FIRST Bank stands out by enabling seamless GST payment options, addressing various taxpayer needs across India. Customers can effortlessly generate and manage challans through multiple digital channels, thereby streamlining their tax payment processes.

Bank officials highlight this initiative as a testament to IDFC FIRST Bank's dedication to providing not only comprehensive financial services but also fostering a supportive ecosystem for taxpayers. With its continually expanding digital infrastructure, the bank reaffirms its stance as a leader in offering ethically driven and technologically advanced banking solutions in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

