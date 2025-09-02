Left Menu

Alibaba and Bosch Forge Ahead with Strategic AI Partnership

Alibaba and Bosch are enhancing their strategic partnership to explore advanced AI technologies. They plan to evaluate QWEN-based language models to improve smart cockpit experience and develop automated driving tech. This collaboration aims to revolutionize driving with cutting-edge innovations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-09-2025 12:48 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 12:48 IST
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd and Bosch have announced plans to deepen their strategic partnership, aiming to harness advanced AI technologies.

The collaboration will involve evaluating QWEN-based large language models to elevate the smart cockpit experience in vehicles.

Moreover, both companies will explore the development of automated driving technology powered by the QWEN model, promising to bring about significant innovations in the automotive sector.

