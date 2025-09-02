Kharge's Tribute and Rally Raise Stakes on Political Spectrum
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has paid homage to the late YS Rajasekhara Reddy on social media, emphasizing his welfare legacy. Kharge later criticized the BJP-JDU government in Bihar, forecasting their electoral defeat. He accused PM Modi of 'vote theft' and urged citizens to protect their voting rights.
- Country:
- India
On Tuesday, Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha and Congress President, took to the platform 'X' to pay homage to the late Former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, YS Rajasekhara Reddy. Kharge highlighted Reddy's reputation as an empathetic leader and his transformative welfare initiatives that left a lasting impact on the region.
Continuing his political discourse, Kharge addressed a rally in Bihar, launching an attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janata Dal United (JDU) coalition government, under the leadership of Nitish Kumar. He predicted their political downfall within six months, claiming that future governance would be focused on marginalized communities, including the poor and Dalits.
Kharge accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of trying to influence the upcoming Bihar assembly elections through what he termed as 'vote theft'. He urged citizens to remain vigilant, warning that without vigilance, both Modi and Amit Shah could negatively impact their rights. Echoing sentiments of past leaders, Kharge stressed the importance of protecting the right to vote, inherited through historical struggles.
ALSO READ
BJP Appeals to Maratha Activist to Halt Agitation, Warns of Political Exploitation
BJP Accuses Congress of Voter Fraud Involvement
Dharmendra Yadav Criticizes BJP-Led Centre's Foreign Policy
BJP Women's Wing Protests Against Abusive Language in Nagaland
BJP's Dharmasthala Rally Sparks Demand for Central Probe