Nestlé's CEO Ousting Sends European Shares Sliding

European shares experienced a decline on Tuesday following Nestlé's dismissal of its Chief Executive Officer, Laurent Freixe, just a year after taking the role. The Swiss food giant faced scrutiny as Freixe was ousted for failing to disclose a romantic relationship with a subordinate.

This decision resulted in a 3.2% drop in Nestlé's stock, contributing to a broader 0.1% decline in the STOXX 600 index, with the food and beverage sector experiencing the largest sectoral downturn at 1.2%.

Amidst this corporate shakeup, market attention also turned toward the impending eurozone inflation report. Economists predict that inflation will remain steady at 2% annually, adding another layer of anticipation for investors tracking economic indicators closely.

