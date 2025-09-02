Left Menu

Romania's Coal Dilemma: Delaying Energy Transition

Romania is in talks with the European Commission to postpone the closure of 2.6 GW of coal-fired power plants. Initially, the government planned to halt lignite operations by 2026 as part of its EU recovery aid package. However, these plans may be extended by up to five years.

Updated: 02-09-2025 15:10 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 15:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Romania
  • Romania

Romania is currently negotiating with the European Commission to delay the shutdown of 2.6 gigawatts of coal-fired power generation. The news was confirmed by Romanian Energy Minister Bogdan Ivan on Tuesday, highlighting the country's push to extend the closure by at least five years.

Initially, Romania had committed to eliminating lignite, commonly known as brown coal, from its energy mix by 2026. This commitment was made under an European Union-funded recovery aid package, aimed at transitioning the country towards greener energy sources.

The potential delay underscores the complex challenges faced by Romania in balancing energy needs with environmental commitments, and the evolving energy dynamics within the European Union.

(With inputs from agencies.)

