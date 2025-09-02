Left Menu

Driving Growth: India's Banking Sector and Rural Empowerment

President Droupadi Murmu emphasizes the need for the Indian banking sector to prioritize rural empowerment. Speaking at City Union Bank's 120th anniversary, she highlights the transformative potential of banks for MSMEs and addresses ongoing challenges in digital literacy and financial awareness, calling for more inclusive financial services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-09-2025 15:33 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 15:33 IST
Driving Growth: India's Banking Sector and Rural Empowerment
President Droupadi Murmu (Photo/X/@rashtrapatibhvn). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu called upon India's banking sector to prioritize the empowerment of farmers and the rural economy during her address at the 120th anniversary of City Union Bank in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. She highlighted the potential of banks to drive growth by transforming Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) into major economic contributors.

Murmu stressed the pivotal role banks could play, from supporting start-ups to advancing smart cities, urging them to become active partners in India's development. Despite advances in financial services, she noted ongoing challenges such as digital literacy, internet access, and financial awareness that need addressing to promote inclusive growth.

The President commended developments such as payment banks and digital wallets for bringing financial services to remote areas but reiterated the need to overcome the existing obstacles. Earlier, she was welcomed by Tamil Nadu's Governor RN Ravi and Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin. President Murmu also applauded the All India Institute of Speech and Hearing in Mysuru for its significant contributions to education and research.

TRENDING

1
Bombay High Court's Ultimatum to Maratha Leader: A Tense Standoff at Azad Maidan

Bombay High Court's Ultimatum to Maratha Leader: A Tense Standoff at Azad Ma...

 India
2
Currency Chaos: Sterling and Yen Slip Amid Fiscal and Political Uncertainty

Currency Chaos: Sterling and Yen Slip Amid Fiscal and Political Uncertainty

 Global
3
GMCH Staff Suspensions After Infant Tragedy: New Developments

GMCH Staff Suspensions After Infant Tragedy: New Developments

 India
4
Escalating Tensions: Reservists Mobilize for Major Gaza Offensive

Escalating Tensions: Reservists Mobilize for Major Gaza Offensive

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Affordable IoT-Based Irrigation System Cuts Water Use by 70% in Farming Trials

Mobility as a Service in Thailand: Trust and Travel Benefits Outweigh Social Influence

From Labels to Data: Transforming Supermarkets into Hubs of Health and Sustainability

Reimagining Patient Care Through Blockchain Security and Metaverse Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025