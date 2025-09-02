Powering the Future: KNY and Electrotech's Solar Expansion
KNY Projects and Electrotech are collaborating to establish 200 MW solar power plants in India. The agreement involves Electrotech providing essential solar technology while KNY handles project development. These plants aim to generate 360 million kilowatt-hours annually, boosting India's renewable energy goals by 2030.
KNY Projects has forged an alliance with Electrotech to launch up to 200 MW of solar power facilities across India, marking a significant step in renewable energy advancement. According to Tuesday's statement, the memorandum of understanding outlines a comprehensive development plan.
As part of the agreement, Electrotech will provide state-of-the-art solar modules, inverters, and essential equipment, while KNY Projects will manage the development, engineering, procurement, construction (EPC), and long-term operations as the lead developer and independent power producer (IPP).
The ambitious project targets regions in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh. Once completed, these plants will generate more than 360 million kilowatt-hours each year and are scheduled for commissioning within the next 18-24 months, contributing significantly to India's aim for 500 GW renewable energy capacity by 2030, explained Electrotech Director, Adarsh Ladda.
