Harnessing the Potential of Coconuts: A World Coconut Day Celebration

In Assam, World Coconut Day was marked with fervor under the theme 'Uncovering Coconut's Power, Inspiring Global Action.' The festivities took place at the Guwahati regional office of the Coconut Development Board, with prominent figures like Manoranjan Neog of Assam Agricultural University emphasizing the critical role of quality planting materials in coconut farming.

Neog emphasized the need for scientific methods in farming to boost productivity, ensure sustainability, and elevate farmer incomes. A technical session drew experts and stakeholders to deliberate on enhancing coconut cultivation, particularly in the Northeastern areas.

The event also featured an exhibition of coconut-based products and handicrafts, spotlighting the diverse possibilities in value addition, livelihood generation, and fostering entrepreneurship backed by the support of the Coconut Development Board.