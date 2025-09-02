Madhya Pradesh Eyes Textile Transformation with PM MITRA Park

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is poised to engage in a pivotal interactive session focused on 'Investment Opportunities in PM MITRA Park' scheduled in New Delhi this Wednesday. Union Minister of Textiles Giriraj Singh will also make an appearance, according to the official release.

The primary goal of this session is to convene investors and policymakers within the textile sector to explore promising investment avenues in Madhya Pradesh. The Union Minister is expected to elucidate India's burgeoning global influence in the textile arena and the importance of the PM MITRA Park project.

Moreover, Chief Minister Yadav plans to conduct one-on-one meetings with potential investors, detailing the state's infrastructure capacities, policy incentives, and emerging opportunities. Yadav is aiming to emphasize Madhya Pradesh's emergence as a recognized textile hub. The ongoing development of PM MITRA Park is seen as a transformative initiative that will reshape the state's industrial landscape, fostering employment and large-scale investment prospects.