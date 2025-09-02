Adani Electricity's Bold Financial Move: A USD 44.66 Million Buyback

Adani Electricity Mumbai made a decisive financial move on Tuesday by purchasing back senior secured notes valued at USD 44.66 million, well ahead of their 2031 maturity date. This action is part of the company's broader capital management efforts.

The notes, initially due in 2031, were obtained through open market transactions, significantly lowering the outstanding principal to USD 255.339 million. This buyback strategy demonstrates Adani Electricity Mumbai's strong cash flow and financial adaptability.

Previously, the company had successfully executed a USD 120 million tender offer and a USD 49.5 million repurchase. As a subsidiary of Adani Energy Solutions Ltd, Adani Electricity Mumbai is committed to further liability management exercises, contingent upon market conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)