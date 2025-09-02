Left Menu

Adani Electricity's Bold Financial Move: A USD 44.66 Million Buyback

Adani Electricity Mumbai has repurchased senior secured notes worth USD 44.66 million, six years before their maturity, as part of its capital management strategy. This move, funded by internal cash flows, aimed to reduce outstanding debt and showcase the company's strong financial flexibility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-09-2025 18:42 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 18:42 IST
Adani Electricity's Bold Financial Move: A USD 44.66 Million Buyback
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Adani Electricity Mumbai made a decisive financial move on Tuesday by purchasing back senior secured notes valued at USD 44.66 million, well ahead of their 2031 maturity date. This action is part of the company's broader capital management efforts.

The notes, initially due in 2031, were obtained through open market transactions, significantly lowering the outstanding principal to USD 255.339 million. This buyback strategy demonstrates Adani Electricity Mumbai's strong cash flow and financial adaptability.

Previously, the company had successfully executed a USD 120 million tender offer and a USD 49.5 million repurchase. As a subsidiary of Adani Energy Solutions Ltd, Adani Electricity Mumbai is committed to further liability management exercises, contingent upon market conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Trade Diplomacy on the Rise: Ambitious Deals with US and EU in Sight

India's Trade Diplomacy on the Rise: Ambitious Deals with US and EU in Sight

 India
2
Maitree-XIV: Strengthening India-Thailand Military Ties

Maitree-XIV: Strengthening India-Thailand Military Ties

 India
3
COP30: From Pledges to Action in Belem

COP30: From Pledges to Action in Belem

 India
4
SJM Urges GST Relief for Beedi and Plastic Waste Industries

SJM Urges GST Relief for Beedi and Plastic Waste Industries

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Financial inclusion and digital innovation key to empowering rural women agripreneurs

Heavy ChatGPT usage linked to lower motivation and engagement

Post-COVID era sees surge in AI adoption for green corporate strategies

Explainable AI bridges trust gap between clinicians and algorithms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025