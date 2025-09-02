Left Menu

BJP MP Criticizes Congress & RJD for Remarks Against PM Modi's Late Mother

BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj condemned derogatory remarks made against PM Modi and his late mother at a Mahagathbandhan event. She praised Modi's commitment to women empowerment and criticized Congress and RJD for indecent language. Modi expressed that such remarks insult mothers across India, emphasizing profound emotional impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-09-2025 20:16 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 20:16 IST
BJP MP Criticizes Congress & RJD for Remarks Against PM Modi's Late Mother
BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP Member of Parliament Bansuri Swaraj has spoken out against derogatory statements made about Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother at a recent Mahagathbandhan gathering. Swaraj highlighted PM Modi's dedication to women empowerment as a core principle over the past 11 years. She took aim at Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) for their use of inappropriate language against the Prime Minister and his mother.

Speaking to ANI, Swaraj stated, "For the past 11 years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has championed the cause of women's leadership and development, propelling India toward the goal of a Viksit Bharat." Her comments followed Prime Minister Modi's own denunciation of the RJD and Congress for remarks made last week during a Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar.

Prime Minister Modi was visibly upset, stating that the offensive comments were not just an insult to his mother but to women throughout the nation. He expressed disbelief that such an act occurred on Bihar's traditionally respectful soil. Modi stressed that his mother's memory, who distanced him for the nation's service, should remain untarnished by political discourse and emphasized the profound emotional pain such insults bring to families nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

