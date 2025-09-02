Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh's Historic Assembly Session Tackles Disasters and Reforms

In a historic session, Himachal Pradesh's Assembly focused on disaster relief and significant legislative reforms. CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu addressed monsoon-induced disasters, compensation for victims, and climate change. Key reforms included recruitment transparency and anti-corruption measures. The session underscored efforts to secure federal assistance and boost state revenues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-09-2025 20:36 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 20:36 IST
Himachal Pradesh's Historic Assembly Session Tackles Disasters and Reforms
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The recently concluded monsoon session of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly marked a historic milestone as the longest in its history, where significant legislation was passed and vital discussions on the state's disaster situation were held. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu addressed the media after the session, highlighting the intense rainfall and its devastating impact, including landslides, loss of life, and home destruction. The Assembly declared the state as disaster-affected.

Sukhu assured complete government backing for affected families, announcing compensation packages for lost homes and livestock. Despite financial limitations, he emphasized that there would be no funding shortages for disaster victims. Measures are being taken to save standing apple crops, reflecting the state's commitment to recovery efforts.

Linking extreme weather to climate change, the CM called for united action with the Opposition to seek a special relief package from the Centre, also urging hydropower project operators to aid in the crisis. Highlighting fiscal strategies, he noted increased revenue from liquor auctions and a profitable electricity board. The Assembly passed laws advancing recruitment fairness and anti-corruption measures, while consultations for religious pilgrimage schedules were announced.

