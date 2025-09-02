Himachal Pradesh's Historic Assembly Session Tackles Disasters and Reforms

The recently concluded monsoon session of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly marked a historic milestone as the longest in its history, where significant legislation was passed and vital discussions on the state's disaster situation were held. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu addressed the media after the session, highlighting the intense rainfall and its devastating impact, including landslides, loss of life, and home destruction. The Assembly declared the state as disaster-affected.

Sukhu assured complete government backing for affected families, announcing compensation packages for lost homes and livestock. Despite financial limitations, he emphasized that there would be no funding shortages for disaster victims. Measures are being taken to save standing apple crops, reflecting the state's commitment to recovery efforts.

Linking extreme weather to climate change, the CM called for united action with the Opposition to seek a special relief package from the Centre, also urging hydropower project operators to aid in the crisis. Highlighting fiscal strategies, he noted increased revenue from liquor auctions and a profitable electricity board. The Assembly passed laws advancing recruitment fairness and anti-corruption measures, while consultations for religious pilgrimage schedules were announced.