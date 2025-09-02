Public Sector Banks Surge in Home Loan Market Amidst Rising Stress

Public sector banks have made significant gains in the home loan market, capturing a 46.2% share by June 2025, up from 37.6% in the previous year, according to a report by Crif High Mark.

Despite the increase, these banks face high delinquency rates, with 2.85% of their loans unpaid between 31-90 days, compared to just 1.04% for private banks.

The report also noted a shift towards higher-ticket size loans, with originations for loans above Rs 75 lakh increasing to 38%. Meanwhile, new credit card issuances declined by 28%, driven by regulatory tightening and strategic risk management by lenders.

