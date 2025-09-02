Flowserve and CORE Energy Sign Landmark Deal for India's Nuclear Future

Flowserve Corporation of the US and CORE Energy Systems Ltd. from India have inked a pivotal agreement to introduce primary coolant pump (PCP) technology to India, a source reported. This development comes on the heels of a high-profile signing in Washington DC, attended by officials from the US and Indian energy departments.

India has set a bold target for expanding its nuclear capacity to 100GW by 2047, up from the current 8.2 gigawatts. Nagesh Basarkar, Chairman and Managing Director of CORE Energy Systems, emphasized the critical role of reactor and primary coolant pump technology in achieving this goal and noted the existing supply chain constraints.

This agreement, hailed as a first under Indo-US cooperation, reflects strengthened ties between the two nations. It follows the commitment by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Donald Trump to enhance technology localization as part of the US-India 123 Civil Nuclear Agreement. Receiving US approval for technology transfer can take up to five years, according to Basarkar, who highlights this as a significant step in fostering more nuclear reactor projects.

